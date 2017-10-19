Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Highly regarded OT prospect talks of Arkansas interest
This article was published October 19, 2017 at 10:21 p.m.
Arizona Western College offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson, an Arkansas target, plans to officially visit the Hogs for the Missouri game and spoke of his plans on Recruiting Thursday.
Johnson, 6-6, 290 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Iowa State, Minnesota, West Virginia, Central Florida, Maryland and Kansas. The Hogs were the third school to offer him.
He said his relaltionship with Arkansas senior running back David William is a plus for the Hogs. He and Williams attended Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Highly regarded OT prospect talks of Arkansas interest
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.