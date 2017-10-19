Highly regarded OT prospect talks of Arkansas interest

Arizona Western College offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson, an Arkansas target, plans to officially visit the Hogs for the Missouri game and spoke of his plans on Recruiting Thursday.

Johnson, 6-6, 290 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Iowa State, Minnesota, West Virginia, Central Florida, Maryland and Kansas. The Hogs were the third school to offer him.

He said his relaltionship with Arkansas senior running back David William is a plus for the Hogs. He and Williams attended Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia.