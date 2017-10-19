Hog LB target has speed to burn

Arkansas linebacker target Bryant Pirtle Jr. has SEC speed, and it appears the Hogs will get an official visit from the junior college prospect.

Pirtle, 6-4, 235 pounds, of Pima Community College in Arizona, has about 25 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas A&M, Arizona, Utah, Louisville, Arizona State and Houston. He said it was "very likely" that the Razorbacks would get an official visit.

He said he hasn't been timed in the 40-yard dash since he was a junior at DeSales High School in Louisville, Ky., when he recorded 4.52 seconds.

"But I'm faster," Pirtle said.

Pirtle has recorded 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3 tackles for loss in four games this season. He had 29 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 4 tackles for loss in eight games as a freshman.