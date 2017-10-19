Home /
Hog LB target has speed to burn
This article was published today at 11:10 a.m.
Arkansas linebacker target Bryant Pirtle Jr. has SEC speed, and it appears the Hogs will get an official visit from the junior college prospect.
Pirtle, 6-4, 235 pounds, of Pima Community College in Arizona, has about 25 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas A&M, Arizona, Utah, Louisville, Arizona State and Houston. He said it was "very likely" that the Razorbacks would get an official visit.
He said he hasn't been timed in the 40-yard dash since he was a junior at DeSales High School in Louisville, Ky., when he recorded 4.52 seconds.
"But I'm faster," Pirtle said.
Pirtle has recorded 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3 tackles for loss in four games this season. He had 29 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 4 tackles for loss in eight games as a freshman.
TravisBickle says... October 19, 2017 at 12:31 p.m.
Now if only the hapless Hogs could get 25 more just like him. They might be able to compete in the SEC.
Delta2 says... October 19, 2017 at 1:20 p.m.
Hope he's in good shape, if he comes to UAF he'll be on the field most of the game.
