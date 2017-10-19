Subscribe Register Login

Jury finds central Arkansas restaurant owner guilty of murder in death of pregnant mistress

Thursday, October 19, 2017, 1:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

Hog LB target has speed to burn

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 11:10 a.m.

arkansas-defensive-coordinator-paul-rhoads-watches-warmups-prior-to-a-game-against-new-mexico-state-on-saturday-sept-30-2017-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads watches warmups prior to a game against New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Fayetteville.

Arkansas linebacker target Bryant Pirtle Jr. has SEC speed, and it appears the Hogs will get an official visit from the junior college prospect.

Pirtle, 6-4, 235 pounds, of Pima Community College in Arizona, has about 25 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas A&M, Arizona, Utah, Louisville, Arizona State and Houston. He said it was "very likely" that the Razorbacks would get an official visit.

He said he hasn't been timed in the 40-yard dash since he was a junior at DeSales High School in Louisville, Ky., when he recorded 4.52 seconds.

"But I'm faster," Pirtle said.

Pirtle has recorded 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3 tackles for loss in four games this season. He had 29 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 4 tackles for loss in eight games as a freshman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Hog LB target has speed to burn

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

TravisBickle says... October 19, 2017 at 12:31 p.m.

Now if only the hapless Hogs could get 25 more just like him. They might be able to compete in the SEC.

( | suggest removal )

Delta2 says... October 19, 2017 at 1:20 p.m.

Hope he's in good shape, if he comes to UAF he'll be on the field most of the game.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online