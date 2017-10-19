• Tim Long, a middle-school principal in Newtown, Pa., spent a chilly night on the roof after his students met his challenge and raised $8,000 to help a school and families in Houston affected by Hurricane Harvey.

• Pat Boyle of Baltimore's Public Works Department said people "can't treat our toilets like our trash cans" after workers used a camera, pressure washer and truck-mounted industrial vacuum to clear a "fatberg" mass of curdled grease, wet wipes and other waste blocking a 24-inch sewer line.

• Greg Pence of Columbia, Ind., one of Vice President Mike Pence's older brothers, submitted paperwork creating a committee so he can run as a Republican for the eastern Indiana congressional seat that his brother held for 12 years.

• Grace Mugabe, 52, who married Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe in 1996, is suing a former diamond dealer who she said failed to deliver a $1.35 million, 100-carat diamond ring that she had ordered two years ago to mark a wedding anniversary.

• Angela Duncan, a municipal court judge in Chamblee, Ga., told Doris Payne, 87, whose career as a jewelry thief spans six decades, "Don't come back," as she sentenced Payne to time served for pleading guilty to shoplifting at a Wal-Mart.

• Christopher Combs, 22, the son of a Palm Beach County, Fla., sheriff's lieutenant, was immediately fired as a police cadet after, prosecutors said, he took his father's unmarked car and used it to pull over his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

• Albert Davis, 31, faces charges of murder, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and other counts after sheriff's deputies in Aiken County, S.C., said a man was shot in the chest when Davis gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told the toddler to chase the victim around the yard.

• Ksenia Sobchak, 35, a Russian TV host, socialite and daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, the reformist mayor of St. Petersburg in the early 1990s, announced she will challenge President Vladimir Putin in the upcoming election, arguing that Russia is tired of its current political elite and needs change.

• Ricky Gray, 57, a member of the Adams County, Miss., board of supervisors, knelt as the board recited the Pledge of Allegiance at a meeting to draw attention to political divisiveness in the county and Natchez, saying, "Hopefully, this will help wake people up."

