Jury finds central Arkansas restaurant owner guilty of murder in death of pregnant mistress
This article was published today at 11:14 a.m. Updated today at 1:12 p.m.
PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE
Prosecutor John Johnson comments on guilty verdict. King sentenced to life in prison after jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes. #ArkDG pic.twitter.com/qiDLG3uCC4— Brandon Riddle (@BrandonCRiddle) October 19, 2017
Defense attorney Ron Davis tells @ArkansasOnline he plans on appealing today’s verdict against his client. #ArkDG #ARNews pic.twitter.com/fUJd5z2BeU— Brandon Riddle (@BrandonCRiddle) October 19, 2017
Convicted murderer Quenton King, in handcuffs and shackles, escorted to Pulaski County sheriff’s office van after verdict. #ArkDG #ARNews pic.twitter.com/xudPgBwdxg— Brandon Riddle (@BrandonCRiddle) October 19, 2017
1 P.M. UPDATE:
A jury has found a central Arkansas restaurant owner guilty of capital murder in the 2015 fatal shooting of his pregnant mistress.
Chicken King co-owner Quenton King, 38, automatically received a life sentence.
On Thursday morning, lawyers made their closing statements before the jury began deliberating shortly before 10:30 a.m. It took jurors about two-and-a-half hours to reach a verdict.
Prosecutors said King killed 36-year-old Megan Price in June 2015 after the woman, whom he had been in an on-and-off relationship with for about 14 years, posted on Facebook that she was pregnant with his child.
A second capital murder charge was dismissed by Circuit Judge Herb Wright on Wednesday. The judge ruled that the prosecution had not proven the unborn baby was alive when Price was shot.
The defense had argued that no DNA evidence linked King to the scene of the crime: Price's North Little Rock home.
On Thursday afternoon, defense attorney Ron Davis said he will appeal the verdict.
King co-owns Chicken King restaurants in North Little Rock and Little Rock with his wife of more than 15 years.
— Jillian Kremer
EARLIER:
The capital murder trial of Chicken King co-owner Quenton King, accused of killing his pregnant mistress, is now in the hands of a Pulaski County jury.
Twelve jurors — seven women and five men — began deliberating around 10:25 a.m. Thursday.
Earlier in the morning, the defense rested its case, with no witnesses taking the stand. King, 38, did not testify. On Monday and Tuesday, prosecutors brought 17 witnesses to the stand.
During closing arguments, which lasted nearly an hour, prosecutors explained that part of the reason King killed his mistress, 36-year-old Megan Price, was because she was pregnant.
Price had been eight months pregnant at the time of her killing, according to testimony earlier in the week.
A Facebook post naming King as the father of her unborn baby was the “final straw” that provided a motive to kill Price, prosecutor John Johnson told the court.
The state also recounted testimony about the normal patterns of King’s visits to Price’s North Little Rock residence.
Price would normally have enough notice to prepare for his arrival, and a key would be placed outside, prosecutors said. All signs pointed to King’s appearance there that Friday night, the state argued.
At least three people had known of plans for King to stay over with Price, and Price’s daughters had been taken elsewhere for the weekend in anticipation of his visit, according to testimony.
King’s defense team, meanwhile, attempted to place doubt in the case, telling the jury that no direct evidence linked his client to the shooting death of Price.
Defense attorney Ron Davis said the story outlined by the state is “compelling.”
“Yet, it is just a story,” Davis told the court.
The attorney said the prosecution’s case had discrepancies, including a lack of direct DNA evidence placing King at the scene during her killing and flaws in the testimony of witness 43-year-old David Kincade, a friend of King’s who said the accused murderer had outlined the circumstances of Price’s death.
Additionally, Davis said the timing of the Facebook post’s removal was not clear, making it unknown if King obtained Price’s cellphone and deleted it.
“We all want to cry about a terrible thing,” Davis said, urging jurors to carefully examine reasonable doubt in the case.
— Brandon Riddle
AuntPetunia says... October 19, 2017 at 12:34 p.m.
He needs never to see the light of day.
FireEyes says... October 19, 2017 at 1:17 p.m.
He needs to get the chair.
rubythecat96gmailcom says... October 19, 2017 at 1:23 p.m.
Since the murder was premeditated why didn't the state seek the death penalty ?
Nljwbailey06081103 says... October 19, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.
Dismissing the murder charge for the baby because they could not prove it was alive at the time of Price's killing is such a crock. The woman was eight months pregnant & surely seen an OBGYN or at least a Dr. that could testify to the fact the baby had a heartbeat the last time she was seen. Evidently I'm wrong. I still think it sucks.
HuggieBear says... October 19, 2017 at 1:42 p.m.
This verdict is Bull crap there was no evidence pointing to him as the clear murderer, The testimony of witnesses was very bad. Being in that courtroom today and seeing a person get railroaded into a guilty verdict was a shame. No factional evidence was presented. Only hear say. A jailhouse informant and the testimony of a known criminal looking to have his time reduced as witnesses. Those jurors should be a shamed of themselves. Now don't get me wrong. I don't condone murder or what allegedly he is said to have done, but if you would have charged him with the conspiracy to commit murder i think you had him dead to right but this verdict is JUST wrong. Reasonable doubt alone for sure.
Kharma says... October 19, 2017 at 2:08 p.m.
Friend or relative of yourn HB?
HuggieBear says... October 19, 2017 at 2:14 p.m.
neither i wrote a story on the case for my criminal justice class @karma
chosen39 says... October 19, 2017 at 2:31 p.m.
If he committed the murder or if he conspired to commit murder, either way it's wrong. But all you people commenting here, that I'm sure are better people than him (sarcasim) sure want the man to get the death penalty. I'm not defending him. I just wonder what the hell is wrong with you. How about one of you take one for the team and go sit your ass in the gas chamber so that others like you can be fulfilled by somones death. You remind me of the witch hunters of Salem and you're probably all descendants.
