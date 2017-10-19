Man asks woman to eat with him at Little Rock restaurant, then gets up, robs it at gunpoint, police say

A man asked a woman to eat with him at a Little Rock restaurant Wednesday night but later got up, pulled out a gun and joined in with two others who were robbing the business, authorities said.

It happened about 9 p.m. at China Plus Buffet at 6211 Colonel Glenn Road.

Little Rock police say a 63-year-old woman at the restaurant told investigators that a man she met earlier that day asked her to eat with him there.

Several minutes after they arrived at the business, two other people entered, including one who pointed a handgun at her as they grabbed money from the register, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The man who arrived earlier to eat with the woman then "got up and pointed a silver handgun" at an employee and stated "give them the money," the report said.

All three robbers then fled the premises and hadn't been identified or located at the time of the report. The woman said the man she met identified himself only as "Chris."

The report didn't list a race or age range for the man, but it said he stood about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighed 190 pounds and had a full beard.