Man sleeping in dumpster dropped into city collection truck, later arrested, cops say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.
HELENA, Mont. — A man was uninjured but arrested after he was sleeping in a dumpster that was picked up and emptied into the back of a Helena collection truck.
The Independent Record reported that the man was dumped into the cardboard recycling truck Tuesday morning.
Helena police Lt. Corey Bailey said the man was only in the truck for a short amount of time because the driver saw boxes being thrown out and heard him pounding on the wall.
Officers arrested the man after learning he was wanted on a pair of outstanding warrants.
rubythecat96gmailcom says... October 19, 2017 at 12:46 p.m.
maybe we was wanting to be recycled into a productive human being.
