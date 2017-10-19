3 colleagues slain, suspect is caught

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A man with a lengthy criminal past who showed up for work at a countertop company Wednesday and shot five of his co-workers was arrested, authorities said. Three of them were killed and two critically wounded.

Less than two hours later, Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, drove north about 55 miles to a used-car lot in Wilmington, Del., and opened fire on a man with whom he had “beefs” in the past, wounding him, police said.

The shooting rampage set off a 10-hour manhunt along the Interstate 95 Northeast corridor. The FBI assisted state and local authorities in the manhunt.

Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said Prince was arrested in Glasgow, 20 miles southwest of Wilmington, after a tip led authorities to his vehicle.

Authorities said it wasn’t clear why Prince, a felon who has 42 arrests in Delaware, opened fire with a handgun on his colleagues at Advanced Granite Solutions.

The sheriff’s office on its Facebook page identified the dead as Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Virginia; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen, Md., and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Dundalk, Md.

Man guilty in plot to behead blogger

BOSTON — A man who authorities said fell under the influence of the Islamic State militant group was convicted Wednesday of plotting to behead a conservative American blogger for organizing a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest.

Jurors found David Wright guilty of all charges, including conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

The 28-year-old from Everett, Mass., faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced.

Prosecutors said Wright, his uncle and a third man conspired to kill blogger Pamela Geller because they were upset she organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas in 2015. During the contest, two other men opened fire outside and wounded a security guard.

Later, Wright’s uncle, Ussamah Rahim, told Wright that he had decided instead to go after “those boys in blue,” referring to police. He was shot and killed by officers in Boston.

A third man accused in the plot, Nicholas Rovinski of Warwick, R.I., testified against Wright after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy charges.

Obama on, Davis off Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi school is shedding the name of the Confederacy’s only president and will instead be named for the first black president of the United States.

Davis International Baccalaureate Elementary School in Jackson, a school where 98 percent of the students are black, was named decades ago for Jefferson Davis. It will be renamed for Barack Obama in the next academic year in a move proposed by parents and approved in a vote by a majority of students, parents and faculty and staff members.