COLTS

Luck's shoulder sore

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will not practice this week after developing soreness in his throwing shoulder.

Luck had been throwing every other day the past two weeks, but General Manager Chris Ballard told reporters Wednesday that trainers and doctors shut down Luck after he received a cortisone shot.

The three-time Pro Bowler will miss his seventh consecutive game Sunday when Jacksonville (3-3) visits Lucas Oil Stadium.

Luck had surgery in January for a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder and didn't return to the practice field until two weeks ago. But he increased his velocity last week.

Ballard did not say when Luck may return to practice

Without Luck, Indianapolis (2-4) has struggled offensively.

JAGUARS

Fournette misses practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette sat out practice Wednesday while recovering from a sprained right ankle.

The rookie rolled his ankle late in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Coach Doug Marrone said Fournette was ready to re-enter the game after getting his ankle evaluated on the sideline, but added that "there's a lot of adrenaline that goes into that."

Marrone said "you just have to wait and see how things go the following week."

The Jaguars (3-3) hope to have Fournette available for Sunday's game at Indianapolis (2-4).

Fournette ranks second in the NFL with 596 yards rushing. He tops the league with six rushing touchdowns.

NFL

Anthem line not changing

NEW YORK -- The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and several owners said Wednesday at the league's fall meetings that altering the language from "should stand" to "must stand" was not discussed.

New York Giants owner John Mara noted that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "spoke at length" to the other owners about the anthem issue. Jones has said any Dallas player who doesn't stand for the anthem would not be playing.

Goodell reiterated that the league and its 32 clubs "believe everyone should stand for the national anthem. It's an important part of the game."

Asked about owners who threatened discipline for players who didn't stand, Goodell said the owners didn't discuss it.

Draft set for Dallas

NEW YORK -- The NFL Draft is headed for Dallas.

Well, for AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which the Cowboys call home. It's the first time the draft will happen in an NFL stadium.

The Cowboys will host the 2018 draft from April 28-30. After decades in New York, the draft was moved to Chicago in 2015 and was held there again in 2016. It drew huge crowds, whetting the NFL's appetite for taking bids to host it.

Last year, the draft was in Philadelphia at the iconic Art Museum steps. It drew 250,000 fans for the first draft held outdoors.

SEAHAWKS

Avirl headed to IR

RENTON, Wash. -- Defensive end Cliff Avril is expected to be placed on injured reserve by the Seattle Seahawks as he continues to deal with a neck injury.

Avril was injured three weeks ago in a game against the Indianapolis Colts. While chasing down Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the back of Brissett's foot caught Avril in the chin as he lunged to make the tackle. Avril was seen shaking his arms and flexing his hands after the impact.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Avril will go on injured reserve.

Avril would be eligible to return from injured reserve after eight weeks and able to return to practice after six weeks. Seattle can have two players return from the injured reserve list during the season and has not used either one of its return designations up to this point.

BROWNS

Kizer back at QB

CLEVELAND -- After a week watching, Browns rookie DeShone Kizer is starting again.

The second-round pick will start Sunday against Tennessee.

The Browns (0-6) demoted an ineffective Kizer last week in favor of Kevin Hogan, who had provided a spark in previous relief appearances but threw three interceptions in a 33-17 loss to the Houston Texans. Kizer had thrown an NFL-high nine interceptions -- four in the red zone -- in his first five games, and Coach Hue Jackson wanted him to spend a week on the sideline.

Kizer, 21, has been inconsistent since winning the starting job in training camp and was benched at halftime of Cleveland's Oct. 8 loss to the New York Jets.

REDSKINS

Free agent to kick

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have put kicker Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve with a strained hip muscle and signed free agent Nick Rose to replace him.

The team announced the moves Wednesday.

Rose's NFL debut will come Monday night in Washington's game at the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

He played college football at Texas, finishing his career there in 2015. He made 27 of 38 field goals and 71 of 74 extra points for the Longhorns.

Rose has been with the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers but did not make a regular-season roster with either club.

Hopkins missed an extra-point attempt during Washington's 26-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He is 12 of 13 on extra points and 9 of 11 on field-goal tries this season. Both missed field goals were from beyond 50 yards.

