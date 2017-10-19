Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

OCTOBER

19 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Harbor Oaks. Brian Hornsby (870) 267-3885 or hornsby4908@yahoo.com

19 Central Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. I Heart Media Event Center. Bryan Hearn (501) 771-1121 or arkansasducks@yahoo.com

21 Ouachita County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. River Woods. J.J. Lindsey (870) 833-2154 or jjdixiedog@yahoo.com

23 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White County Fairgrounds. Garrett Philpott (870) 830-6677 or ggphilpott@gmail.com

23-24, 26 Hunter Education Class. Tyndall Park, Gene Moss Bldg., 913 E. Sevier St., Benton. 6-9:30 p.m. Attendance required all three days. register-ed.com

26 Northwest Arkansas Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Washington County Fairgrounds. Damon Brown (479) 799-8944 or Damon.brown@wachter.com

26 Texarkana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Texarkana, AR Convention Center. Greg Knowles (870)648-6565 or gknowles@cableone.net

28 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Blytheville Country Club. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com

28 Fordyce chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Scott Morgan (970) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

30 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Paul Griffin (870) 367-6892 or golferpaul21@gmail.com

NOVEMBER

4 Ozark/Altus chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Lawrence Hall, St. Mary's Church. Buffalo Leding (479) 970-9744 or buffalo.1122@live.com

4 Columbia County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. I Heart Main Event Center. Jon Wagner (870) 904-5112 or shooterssportinggoods@yahoo.com

4 Mountain Home Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Baxter County Fairgrounds. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

6-7, 9 Hunter Education Class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. 2 Natural Resources Dr., Little Rock. 6-9:30 p.m. Attendance required all three days. register-ed.com

