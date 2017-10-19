Bombing detailedas Somalis march

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Somali intelligence officials shared a detailed account of the country's deadliest attack, and thousands marched Wednesday in Mogadishu in a show of defiance against the extremist group blamed for Saturday's truck bombing that left more than 300 dead and almost 400 wounded.

Two people have been arrested in the attack that was meant to target Mogadishu's heavily fortified international airport, where several countries have their embassies, the officials said. The truck bomb, weighing between 1,300 pounds and 1,700 pounds, went off far short of its goal.

The truck bomber had an accomplice driving a smaller car, a Toyota Noah minivan packed with explosives that took another route, according to a Somali intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Security forces stopped the vehicle at a checkpoint near the airport, forcing the driver to park and get out.

As soldiers questioned the driver, the minivan detonated.

Wearing red headbands, a crowd of mostly young men and women gathered at a Mogadishu stadium and shouted slogans against al-Shabab, which has long targeted the seaside city but has not commented on the attack.

Quebec OKs onus if face veil is worn

The Quebec provincial legislature on Wednesday barred people who are wearing face coverings from receiving public services or working in government jobs, a move that opponents criticized as unfairly targeting Muslims.

The law will prohibit public workers like teachers from covering their faces at work and will effectively bar Muslim women who wear face veils from using public transit, although it will be possible to apply for exemptions.

The law has been described by proponents as a way to ensure state religious neutrality. Quebec's minister of justice, Stephanie Vallee, who sponsored the bill, has said the legislation will foster social cohesion. But Canadian Muslim groups have long complained that the law, which languished for years before passing 66-51 on Wednesday, will penalize Muslims, particularly in a province where few women wear face coverings.

Exactly how the new law will be enforced remains unclear.

Blast, shots slay 6 Pakistani police

QUETTA, Pakistan -- A car-bomb attack struck a Pakistani police truck Wednesday in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing at least five policemen and two civilians.

In a separate attack in Quetta, a police officer was gunned down by assailants riding on a motorcycle, authorities said.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the car bombing, which took place in the Saryab Road area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan.

Abdur Razzaq Cheema, the police chief in Quetta, said 24 people were also wounded, several critically.

The Pakistani Taliban said the attack was a "suicide mission."

In the drive-by shooting, two men on a motorcycle shot and killed police inspector Abdus Salam as he was on his way to work.

A banned Pakistani militant group, Lashker-e-Jhangvi, said it was behind that slaying.

A Section on 10/19/2017