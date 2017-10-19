Police: Arkansas woman, 2 children found shot to death; 30-year-old arrested

An Arkansas woman and her 6- and 9-year-old children were shot to death in her apartment Wednesday night, authorities say, and a man has been arrested.

According to Forrest City police, Cordale Stacy, 30, is accused in the slayings of Nashae Williams, 38, and her children.

Lt. Eric Varner of the Forrest City Police Department said officers were called to the residence on Wolfe Street at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday after neighbors reporting hearing several gunshots.

Officers found Williams and her two children in a back bedroom. A coroner pronounced the three dead.

Varner said the victims were shot several times; witnesses reported hearing at least eight gunshots.

Stacy, a Forrest City resident, surrendered to police Thursday morning, Varner said.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities expect to charge Stacy with either capital murder or first-degree murder, according to the spokesman.

