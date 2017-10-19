Little Rock food truck court burglarized, police say; $4,200 worth of equipment taken

Little Rock's food truck court was burglarized Tuesday, police said.

Police responded to The Food Truck Stop, an indoor dining space for food truck customers, at 801 S. Chester St. shortly after noon Wednesday, according to a report. A 72-year-old employee told officers that a heater, a pressure washer and a red water hose had been taken.

The report lists the total value of the eqiupment stolen at about $4,200.

The employee told police that the items were taken Tuesday, but he was certain he locked up the building, according to the report. Authorities reportedly found no signs of damage to the building where a thief would have gained entry.

Police have named no suspects and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.