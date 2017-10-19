State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BREWER;Good;Fair;Fair;Fair
CLEAR;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair
CONWAY;Good;Fair;Excellent;Excellent
GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;--;Good
HARRIS BRAKE;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair
MAUMELLE;Good;Poor;Good;Excellent
OVERCUP;Good;Poor;--;Fair
SUNSET;Poor;Poor;Good;Fair
SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Fair;Good;Fair;Poor
NORRELL;Fair;Good;Fair;Poor
PECKERWOOD;Fair;--;Fair;Fair
WINONA;Fair;Good;Good;Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Excellent;--;--;Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;Fair;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Fair;--
BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Good;Good;Poor
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Fair;--;Excellent;Fair
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Low water is providing excellent wading opportunities. Midges, soft hackles and woolly buggers are working well for fly anglers. Pink-colored Trout Magnets are recommended for spin fishing.
NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--
NORFORK;Excellent;--;Good;Excellent
BUFFALO RIVER
The river is low and clear. Topwater plugs and Tennessee shad colored twister tail grubs are working well on smallmouth bass and Kentucky bass.
WHITE RIVER Fishing has been excellent for rainbows and cutthroats. They Best lures have been white, 1/8-ounce jigs, brown/orange skirted jigs with dark heads, and silver jig heads with white/gray skirts skirt. Wade and bank anglers have had success with garlic scented PowerBait. Fly fishermen have been successful with orange, white and/or sunrise egg patterns.
SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--
FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--
NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BEAVER;Fair;Poor;Excellent;Fair
BEAVER TAILWATER
Fishing has been slow due to low generation. Trolling Flick'r Shads and spoons have produced some nice fish. Drift-fishing with light terminal tackle and Power Bait has also produced some nice fish. Drifting Power Eggs on free lines has produced some pretty good numbers as well. Most fish are being caught between Spider Creek and the U.S. 62 bridge during generation.
FAYETTEVILLE;Fair;Fair;Good;Good
SEQUOYAH;Fair;Good;No;Fair
NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--
CROWN;Fair;Fair;--;Fair
SPRING RIVER
Low, clear water makes for tough fishing on sunny days and easy catching on overcast days. A Y2K fished deep is productive on sunny days, as are big nymphs in olive or brown. Hot pink Trout Magnet have been good for spin fishermen. On a windy day use an indicator to get down below the leaves floating in the water.
SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;Fair;--;--;--
MILLWOOD;Excellent;--;Good;Good
GREESON;--;--;--;--
WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ATKINS;Good;Poor;Poor;Poor
BAILEY;Good;Good;Good;--
DARDANELLE;Excellent;--;Good;Excellent
DEGRAY;Fair;Good;--;Good
OUACHITA;Good;--;--;--
HAMILTON;--;--;--;Good
NIMROD;--;--;--;--
CATHERINE;--;--;--;--
SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--
CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--
CHICOT;--;Fair;Fair;Poor
MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--
NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm
