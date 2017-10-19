State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BREWER;Good;Fair;Fair;Fair

CLEAR;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

CONWAY;Good;Fair;Excellent;Excellent

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;--;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

MAUMELLE;Good;Poor;Good;Excellent

OVERCUP;Good;Poor;--;Fair

SUNSET;Poor;Poor;Good;Fair

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Fair;Good;Fair;Poor

NORRELL;Fair;Good;Fair;Poor

PECKERWOOD;Fair;--;Fair;Fair

WINONA;Fair;Good;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Excellent;--;--;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;Fair;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Fair;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Good;Good;Poor

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Fair;--;Excellent;Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Low water is providing excellent wading opportunities. Midges, soft hackles and woolly buggers are working well for fly anglers. Pink-colored Trout Magnets are recommended for spin fishing.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;Excellent;--;Good;Excellent

BUFFALO RIVER

The river is low and clear. Topwater plugs and Tennessee shad colored twister tail grubs are working well on smallmouth bass and Kentucky bass.

WHITE RIVER Fishing has been excellent for rainbows and cutthroats. They Best lures have been white, 1/8-ounce jigs, brown/orange skirted jigs with dark heads, and silver jig heads with white/gray skirts skirt. Wade and bank anglers have had success with garlic scented PowerBait. Fly fishermen have been successful with orange, white and/or sunrise egg patterns.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Fair;Poor;Excellent;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER

Fishing has been slow due to low generation. Trolling Flick'r Shads and spoons have produced some nice fish. Drift-fishing with light terminal tackle and Power Bait has also produced some nice fish. Drifting Power Eggs on free lines has produced some pretty good numbers as well. Most fish are being caught between Spider Creek and the U.S. 62 bridge during generation.

FAYETTEVILLE;Fair;Fair;Good;Good

SEQUOYAH;Fair;Good;No;Fair

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--

CROWN;Fair;Fair;--;Fair

SPRING RIVER

Low, clear water makes for tough fishing on sunny days and easy catching on overcast days. A Y2K fished deep is productive on sunny days, as are big nymphs in olive or brown. Hot pink Trout Magnet have been good for spin fishermen. On a windy day use an indicator to get down below the leaves floating in the water.

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;Fair;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Excellent;--;Good;Good

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Poor;Poor;Poor

BAILEY;Good;Good;Good;--

DARDANELLE;Excellent;--;Good;Excellent

DEGRAY;Fair;Good;--;Good

OUACHITA;Good;--;--;--

HAMILTON;--;--;--;Good

NIMROD;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;Fair;Fair;Poor

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

