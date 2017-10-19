Student's yearbook photo rejected because he's holding shotgun

STANDISH, Maine — A Maine high school has rejected a student's submitted yearbook photo because it shows him holding a shotgun.

Bonny Eagle High School senior Wade Gelinas said he wanted his picture to feature hunting because it is a family tradition.

Principal Lori Napolitano told WCSH-TV that the school in Standish does not allow weapons in yearbook photos because administrators don't want to be forced to decide which images are promoting violence and which aren't.

The photographer said she thought there was "no way" Gelinas would be allowed to use it.

Gelinas said he will submit a different photo but hopes the school will change its policy.