Student's yearbook photo rejected because he's holding shotgun
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:52 p.m.
STANDISH, Maine — A Maine high school has rejected a student's submitted yearbook photo because it shows him holding a shotgun.
Bonny Eagle High School senior Wade Gelinas said he wanted his picture to feature hunting because it is a family tradition.
Principal Lori Napolitano told WCSH-TV that the school in Standish does not allow weapons in yearbook photos because administrators don't want to be forced to decide which images are promoting violence and which aren't.
The photographer said she thought there was "no way" Gelinas would be allowed to use it.
Gelinas said he will submit a different photo but hopes the school will change its policy.
scross58 says... October 19, 2017 at 9:32 p.m.
I grew up in Oklahoma in the 70's and a kid could drive a truck to high school with a gun on the gun rack in the back window and nobody thought a thing about it. Why? Because a kid like me and I was just like my friends in that you just didn't use guns to settle ANY problems because of the fact of real consequences to be endured. I guess respect for the rule of law and basic morals have a great deal of influence.
