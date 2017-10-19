Suspect named in carjacking outside Arkansas clothing store; police say man asked for 50 cents, then pulled gun

Authorities are looking for an 18-year-old Arkansas man they say robbed a woman of a vehicle outside a clothing store earlier this month.

Valintino Altalino-Deanglio Brasfield is wanted on a charge of aggravated robbery in the carjacking outside the It's Fashions Metro Store on East Harding Avenue in Pine Bluff on Oct. 11.

The 21-year-old victim said she was sitting in her 2012 Nissan Sentra in front of the store when a man walked up to her car and asked for 50 cents, according to a Pine Bluff Police Department report.

As she leaned forward to get change for the man, he pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and ordered her out of the car, the report said, noting he then got in and drove off in it.

It wasn't immediately clear how investigators identified Brasfield as a suspect.