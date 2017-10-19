Tallest Christmas tree yet coming to downtown Little Rock, officials say

Downtown Little Rock will light up its largest Christmas tree yet by Thanksgiving, city officials hope.

The 55-foot-tall evergreen will stand at the corner of the Capitol Avenue and Main Street intersection, according to Gabe Holmstrom, executive director of Downtown Little Rock Partnership.

Holmstrom said he hopes the plaza will be a "natural place" for people to come and enjoy the lights and activities.

Once the tree is shipped from Oregon, he said, the goal is to have it lit up before Thanksgiving.

Holmstrom said the cost of the tree, as well as its lights and a topper designed by Pine Bluff-based glassblower James Hayes, is about $38,000. Private donations from individuals and businesses will cover the bill.

The partnership has raised between $12,000 and $15,000 so far, with donations ranging from $500 to $2,500, Holmstrom said.

"People are really excited about this," he said.