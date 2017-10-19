Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, October 19, 2017, 2:55 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to identity-theft ring, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:58 p.m.


PEARL RIVER, La. — Louisiana police say an unpaid $7 Waffle House bill has led them to make two arrests and break a Los Angeles-based identity theft ring.

Pearl River police said investigators were told two men drove off in a U-Haul van after stiffing the restaurant Saturday. Police say patrol officers spotted the van at a hotel and a passenger ran into some woods as they approached.

A police statement Thursday stated that officers arrested both the driver and passenger, and a search of the van turned up fake identification and credit cards, credit card skimming devices — and a Waffle House receipt for $7.41.

Police say investigators are working with the Secret Service and more arrests are possible.

Chief J.J. Jennings said there's an etiquette lesson: "Pay your bill and tip your waitress."

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to identity-theft ring, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online