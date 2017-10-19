Home / Latest News /
Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to identity-theft ring, police say
By The Associated Press
PEARL RIVER, La. — Louisiana police say an unpaid $7 Waffle House bill has led them to make two arrests and break a Los Angeles-based identity theft ring.
Pearl River police said investigators were told two men drove off in a U-Haul van after stiffing the restaurant Saturday. Police say patrol officers spotted the van at a hotel and a passenger ran into some woods as they approached.
A police statement Thursday stated that officers arrested both the driver and passenger, and a search of the van turned up fake identification and credit cards, credit card skimming devices — and a Waffle House receipt for $7.41.
Police say investigators are working with the Secret Service and more arrests are possible.
Chief J.J. Jennings said there's an etiquette lesson: "Pay your bill and tip your waitress."
