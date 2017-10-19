Week 8 schedule

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville Bentonville at Rogers Van Buren at Springdale

7A-CENTRAL

Bryant at Cabot LR Central at Conway LR Catholic at Fort Smith Southside Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Greenwood at Benton Siloam Springs at El Dorado Lake Hamilton at Sheridan Russellville at Texarkana

6A-EAST

Mountain Home at LR Hall Pine Bluff at Marion Jonesboro at Searcy Jacksonville at West Memphis

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Sylvan Hills at LR Fair LR Christian at LR McClellan (at Quigley-Cox Stadium, Little Rock) Pulaski Academy at LR Parkview (at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock) Beebe at Mills

5A-EAST

Batesville at Blytheville Nettleton at Forrest City Valley View at Greene County Tech Paragould at Wynne

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs Lakeside at De Queen Camden Fairview at Hope White Hall at Hot Springs Magnolia at Watson Chapel

5A-WEST

Maumelle at Farmington Clarksville at Greenbrier Alma at Harrison Morrilton at Vilonia

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Pea Ridge at Berryville Gravette at Huntsville Gentry at Prairie Grove Lincoln at Shiloh Christian

2-4A

Southside Batesville at Heber Springs Stuttgart at Helena-West Helena Central Arkansas Christian at Lonoke Baptist Prep at Riverview

3-4A

Pocahontas at Gosnell Jonesboro Westside at Harrisburg Cave City at Highland Brookland at Trumann

4-4A

Dardanelle at Booneville Ozark at Pottsville Waldron at Subiaco Academy Dover at West Fork

7-4A

Ashdown at Arkadelphia Malvern at Fountain Lake Bauxite at Joe T. Robinson Mena at Nashville

8-4A

Hamburg at Crossett Dumas at DeWitt Star City at Pine Bluff Dollarway Monticello at Warren

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Marshall at Clinton Green Forest at Greenland Elkins at Melbourne Yellville-Summit at Mountain View

2-3A

Episcopal Collegiate at Barton Bald Knob at Marianna Cedar Ridge at Mayflower Harding Academy at Rose Bud

3-3A

Corning at Hoxie Rivercrest at Newport Manila at Osceola Walnut Ridge at Piggott

4-3A

Lamar at Cedarville Atkins at Charleston Perryville at Mansfield Two Rivers at Paris

5-3A

Prescott at Benton Harmony Grove Gurdon at Bismarck Centerpoint at Glen Rose Horatio at Jessieville 6-3A

Drew Central at Fordyce Fouke at Genoa Central Smackover at Junction City Lake Village at McGehee

CLASS 2A

3-2A

Earle at Cross County East Poinsett County at Rector Marked Tree at Salem OPEN Midland 4-2A

Mountainburg at Hackett Magazine at Johnson County Westside Decatur at Western Yell County OPEN Danville 5-2A

Magnet Cove at Bigelow Cutter Morning Star at Conway Christian England at Hector Poyen at Quitman 6-2A

Brinkley at Carlisle Hazen at Des Arc Clarendon at Marvell OPEN McCrory 7-2A

Mount Ida at Dierks Mineral Springs at Foreman Mountain Pine at Lafayette County Murfreesboro at Spring Hill 8-2A

Rison at Camden Harmony Grove Bearden at Hampton OPEN Parkers Chapel, Strong NONCONFERENCE

Palestine-Wheatley at Lavaca

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.