1 killed, 2 hurt after car crosses centerline on Arkansas highway, hits SUV

An Arkansas man died and two other people were injured Thursday in a collision that occurred after one vehicle crossed the centerline, authorities said.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. on Arkansas 80 west of Danville, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Ryan L. Garrison, 32, of Danville was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier east on the highway when the car crossed the centerline in a curve, the report said.

The Cavalier then collided with a westbound 2011 Subaru Outback, police said.

Garrison suffered fatal injuries. A driver and passenger in the Outback were both listed as being hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of their injuries. At least one of them was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were said to be clear and dry.

At least 399 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.