Arkansas commitment statistics

• Season totals listed underneath individual player
2018 COMMITMENTS
POS.;NAME;HT;WT.;40;SCHOOL;TONIGHT
ATH;SEAN M. FLANAGAN;6-1, 191;4.47;Charleston;vs. Atkins
• 16-23 rushing, 12-332 receiving, 4 TDs, 31 TT, 1 SA, 1 TFL, 3 QB hurries, 1 PBU, 9-30.8 punting, 4-150 PR, 3-175 KOR 2 TDs, 3 2-pt conversions
OL;NOAH GATLIN;6-7;300;NA;Jonesboro;at Searcy
• Graded 88%, 8 pancake blocks, 1 sack allowed, 1 TFL
RB;JEREMY GIBSON;5-11;200;NA;Riverside (La.) Academy;vs. Fisher
• 46-281 rushing, 4 TDs, 10-51 receiving
DL;EMMIT GOODEN;6-4;320;NA;Independence Community College;Open date
• 21 UT, 30 AT, 3.5 TFL, 4 QB hurries
CB;BYRON HANSPARD JR.;6-1, 188: 4.44;Desoto, Texas.;Thurs. at Irving
• 25 TT, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU
OL;LUKE JONES;6-5;290;NA;Pulaski Academy;at LR Parkview
• Graded at 93%, 30 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed
S;TANNER McCALISTER ;6-0;185;4.47;Rockwall-Heath (Texas);vs. Tyler
• 105-921 rushing, 12 TDs, 2-18 receiving, 18 UT, 15 AT, 4 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 PBU, 1 FR, 6-102 KOR
DL;JOHN MINCEY;6-4;265;4.7;Clinch County, Ga.;at Lanier County
28 TT, 3 SA, 1 RF
DL;ISAIAH NICHOLS;6-3;265;NA;Springdale;vs. Van Buren
• 22 UT, 30 AT, 18 TFL, 8 SA, 31 QB hurries
QB;CONNOR NOLAND;6-3;208;4.7;Greenwood;at Benton
• 98-146-1338 passing, 17 TDs, 4 INTs, 42-154 rushing, 2 TDs
LB;BUMPER POOL;6-2;216;4.79;Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy;at Wylie East
• 51 UT, 28 AT, 7 TFL, 2 PBU, 2 RF, 1 FF, 2 INT, 1 TD, 1 blocked PAT, 2 2-pt conversions 1-2 rushing, 4-15 receiving
2019 COMMITMENT
QB;TY EVANS;6-2;185;NA;Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge;at Denver Jefferson
• 113-182-1897 passing, 25 TDs, 3 INTs, 18-55 rushing, 3 TDs
LAST WEEK
FLANAGAN (4-161 receiving, 2 TDs, 1-86 KOR, 1 TD, 2-31.5 punting, 2-pt conversion in a 42-7 victory over Lamar) ... GATLIN (Graded 84%, no pancake blocks, no sacks allowed in 32-17 loss to West Memphis) ... GIBSON (6-12 rushing, 1-4 receiving in a 31-30 loss to Newman); GOODEN (4 UT, 3 AT, 1 TFL, 1 QB hurry in 9-6 victory over Highland) ... HANSPARD (2 TT, 1 PBU in 56-9 victory over Grand Prairie) ... JONES (Graded at 86%, 2 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed in 49-21 victory over Sylvan Hills) ... McCALISTER (Open date) ... MINCEY (5 TT, 1 SA in 42-7 victory over Turner County) ... NICHOLS (4 AT, 3 QB hurries in 49-21 loss to Bentonville) ... NOLAND (19-26-179 passing, 2 TDs, 10-8 rushing, 1 TD in 38-13 victory over Russellville) ... POOL (7 UT, 5 AT, 42 yard INT for TD, 1 PBU, blocked PAT, 2 two-pt conversions in 63-15 victory over Forney) ... EVANS (8-13-135 passing, 1 TD, 1-14 rushing, 1 TD in 58-0 victory over Denver North)
Sports on 10/20/2017
Print Headline: Arkansas commitment statistics
