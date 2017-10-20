Arkansas woman airlifted to hospital after fire; blaze 'believed to be suspicious,' fire chief says

An Arkansas woman was airlifted to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock after a fire Thursday that appeared suspicious, officials said.

The fire at 407 S. Harris Road in the Pearcy area started before 10 a.m. and destroyed the one-story storage building, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Friday.

As firefighters arrived and began to attempt to control the blaze, a woman emerged from a side window, the newspaper reported.

The woman was treated on scene before being airlifted to Little Rock. There was no immediate update on her condition on Friday.

The cause of the fire wasn't clear, but it appeared suspicious and the investigation was turned over to the Garland County sheriff's office, Carlisle said in a statement.