Technology director at Arkansas school district arrested on sex charges

A 45-year-old school worker has been arrested on sex charges after the district discovered "inappropriate" communications with a student and law enforcement began investigating, officials said.

James “Jess” Seger, who is technology director for the Midland School District in Independence County, was placed on leave earlier this month after a school investigation revealed the “inappropriate" communications, superintendent Dewayne Wammack said in a statement Friday.

Seger was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Independence County jail after the Independence County sheriff’s office took over the investigation. He remained there on Friday in lieu of $800,000 bond, Sheriff Shawn Stephens said in a statement.

Seger faces three counts of internet stalking of a child, six counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault, Stephens said.

Wammack said in the statement that the school district "will continue to cooperate with law enforcement."

"The employee will not be back on campus," he added.