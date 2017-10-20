Benton in the way of Greenwood

Benton's five-game winning streak was snapped last Friday at El Dorado.

But Coach Brad Harris said nothing has changed for the Panthers (5-2, 3-1 6A-West Conference), who host the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's No. 1 team in Class 6A today, Greenwood (7-0, 4-0).

"We set goals like every other team," Harris said. "We still got a lot of goals in front of us."

"We're still in really good shape."

Benton lost 27-20 last Friday at El Dorado. Two special teams miscues led to 14 points for the Wildcats.

A fumble by Peyton Pallette on a punt return led to El Dorado beginning a drive at the Benton 22 and Alex Hicks' 4-yard touchdown run gave the Wildcats a 17-7 lead in the second quarter.

Benton led 20-17 in the third quarter, but the game was tied at 20-20 in the fourth quarter when punter Bryson Krebs fumbled a snap. El Dorado covered at the Benton 20, and three plays later, Shun Livingston scored from 10 yards out for a 27-20 advantage.

Despite Benton forcing four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumbles), it was the two special teams turnovers that led to the Panthers' first 6A-West loss.

"We try to take a lot of pride in special teams," Harris said. "We talked about the little things. They were two little mental mishaps. We tried to clean up on those things this week. We'll get better."

Sophomore quarterback Peyton Hudgins has returned from a broken collarbone, which cost him the first five weeks of the regular season. Hudgins' first two starts have come against Texarkana and El Dorado. He passed for 183 yards against El Dorado last Friday.

"He's trying to get back to full speed," Harris said. "He's gotten better each week."

Junior running back Zak Wallace has been Benton's top offensive weapon. Wallace leads the Panthers with 976 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Harris said the Panthers will have to rely on Wallace again if they are going to defeat the top team in Class 6A today.

"We have to put a load on Zak's shoulders and carry it for us," Harris said. "The ground game has been good for us, especially with playing two young quarterbacks."

Benton will be facing one of the stingiest defenses in the state, one Harris calls the strength of their team.

The Bulldogs, who have allowed 12.2 points per game, are led by defensive lineman Jon Womack, who has 9 1/2 sacks.

"Womack is tough in the middle, man," Harris said. "He requires a double team. He's hard to handle with a one-on-one block."

Greenwood's offense is averaging 43.2 points per game. Senior quarterback Connor Noland, a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville oral commitment, has passed for 1,517 yards with 19 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Classmate Kenny Wood has rushed for 1,010 yards and 16 touchdowns while junior wide receiver Peyton Holt has 55 receptions for 801 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"They're a three-headed monster," Harris said. "They're the No. 1 team in the state for a reason. They're good in all phases of the game."

Benton is tied for second in the 6A-West with El Dorado (6-1, 3-1), behind Greenwood. If Benton defeats Greenwood and El Dorado downs Siloam Springs, there will be a three-way tie atop the 6A-West.

"We're trying to break the door in for a No. 1 seed," Harris said. "I think we'll play well and give them a great game. We know they're good. We told our kids that. They're No. 1 and they deserve it, but I think we got a chance to play them real well."

