Blytheville police hunt man's killer

BLYTHEVILLE -- A Blytheville man was fatally shot at a downtown business near the Arkansas 18 overpass Saturday morning and police are searching for the killer, said Sgt. John Frazier, commander of the Blytheville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Police heard gunshots near downtown about 1 a.m. Saturday, Police Chief Ross Thompson said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found Sanio Robinson, 37, shot near a business referred to as the Blue Building, at 205 S. First St.

Medical personnel took Robinson to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville and later transported him to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis where he later died, Thompson said in the release.

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call the Blytheville Police Department at (870) 763-4411or the Blytheville Crime Stoppers at (844) 910-7867.

State Desk on 10/20/2017