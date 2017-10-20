Police investigate after burned dog found dead in Arkansas neighborhood

A burned dog was found dead in the street in an Arkansas neighborhood Thursday evening, police said.

A resident in the 2300 block of Fair Cove in Jonesboro told officers he was going to remove a black trash bag he had first noticed in the roadway on Wednesday, according to the police report. He reportedly then noticed animal ears sticking out.

The bag contained a dead dog, police said, noting it had fur and skin that had become "blackened and ashy" from being burnt, the report said.

Animal control officers came to collect the dead animal. Investigators said they have not yet determined whether the dog was burned before or after it died.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.