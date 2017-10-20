Chihuly art extended two weeks at museum

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will keep its outdoor exhibition of glass sculptor Dale Chihuly's work on view to the public a little longer this fall.

The Bentonville museum has extended Chihuly: In the Forest to Nov. 27, two weeks later than the original closing date. Chihuly: In the Forest has been on view at the museum since June 3, when Crystal Bridges unveiled it as part of an indoor-outdoor exhibition of the artist's work.

The indoor portion of the Chihuly exhibition closed on Aug. 14.

Spokesman Beth Bobbitt said Crystal Bridges decided to extend the date "based on the overwhelming popularity" of the exhibition. More than 165,000 visitors have viewed the exhibition since it opened.

Nine of the 11 Chihuly works still on display are located along the North Forest Trail. Chihuly's Niijima Floats also are in Crystal Pond on the south side of the museum, while the Azure Icicle Chandelier hangs in the permanent collection gallery.

One of the 11 works -- Fiori Boat -- will remain with Crystal Bridges after the outdoor portion of the exhibition closes on Nov. 27. It was acquired by Crystal Bridges as the result of a contest in which museum visitors were asked to select one Chihuly piece to remain part of the permanent collection.

