Fans in for show, Hogs say

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks won't take it easy on each other when they play the Red-White intrasquad game.

Tipoff is 7 tonight in Walton Arena.

"We're looking forward to showing the fans what we've got," senior guard Jaylen Barford said. "We want to compete. We've got a competitive nature within our team, so I plan on winning."

Barford said the players want to win every scrimmage, every drill, every day.

"Even in practice we want bragging rights that day," Barford said. "People either leave practice mad or happy before they go to sleep."

Coach Mike Anderson said he has a different view about winning tonight's game.

"To me the win is nobody gets hurt," he said. "That's the bottom line."

Senior guard Daryl Macon led all scorers with 28 points last year for the White team, which lost to the Red 118-113 in overtime.

Barford led the Red team with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

"I'm looking forward to playing the Red-White game again," Macon said. "I actually had a lot of fun last year.

"Being able to showcase our talent and what we've worked on in front of the fans is exciting. It's very competitive. We talk a lot of smack in the locker room."

Barford and Macon won't be competing against each other tonight. Both are on the White team along with freshman center Daniel Gafford.

The Red team is led by senior guard Anton Beard, senior forward Trey Thompson, sophomore forward Adrio Bailey and sophomore guard C.J. Jones.

Senior forward Arlando Cook, who had been suspended indefinitely from basketball activities for disciplinary reasons by Anderson, returned to practice Thursday and will play for the Red team, but he hasn't been cleared to play in the exhibition or regular-season games.

Anderson said the Red-White game is another step for the Razorbacks in determining how playing time will be distributed this season.

"This team will compete," he said. "Nobody takes anything for granted that they're going to start or they've got their minutes.

"I make a point to players that you're auditioning for me every day. That's how you earn your playing time.

Barford said the Razorbacks want to put on a show for the fans along with playing at a high level.

"We want to show people how athletic we are," Barford said. "How we're faster, bigger, longer. I think the fans are going to be excited. I know the players and coaches are excited."

Freshman guard Khalil Garland won't play tonight. He hasn't been medically cleared to practice.

Tonight will be the only chance for fans to see sophomore Jalen Harris, who will play for the Red team. Harris, a transfer from New Mexico, is redshirting.

Anderson said he's brought in officials for scrimmages, but tonight will be the first time the Razorbacks have played in front of fans this season.

"I'm looking to see how our guys react in a setting where it's lights, cameras, action," Anderson said. "We'll have people in the stands and the popcorn will be going."

