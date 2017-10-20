Man shot several times dies; homicide is Little Rock's 48th of year

A 19-year-old man who was shot multiple times Wednesday night at a Little Rock apartment complex died Thursday afternoon, police said.

Kordell Johnson's death marks the 48th homicide in Arkansas' capital city this year.

The gunfire happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at Big Country Chateau apartments, 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, according to Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Officer Steve Moore confirmed Thursday evening that Johnson was taken to UAMS Medical Center after being shot, where he died about 3:30 p.m.

According to a report, a 17-year-old witness told officers that Johnson was smoking in an apartment with two other men when he became uncomfortable and asked them to leave.

The pair reportedly did so, but a knock on the door was heard about a minute later, according to the witness. When Johnson opened the door, the teen heard four to five gunshots, she told police.

The two assailants then are believed to have ran from the scene, according to police.

The shooter was described as a black man wearing a gold chain, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. The other person was listed on the report as being a black man who weighs 180 pounds and stands 5 feet 8 inches tall.

In July, 43-year-old Steven McPherson was fatally shot at the same apartment complex in Little Rock's 35th homicide of the year.

Police stepped up patrols in March along a 2-mile stretch of Colonel Glenn Road that included Big Country Chateau apartments, a move that came after three shootings in the area were reported within a 24-hour period.

Information for this report was provided by Rachel Herzog of Arkansas Online.

Metro on 10/20/2017