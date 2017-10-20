• Actress Mayim Bialik says she's "truly sorry for causing so much pain" with her New York Times opinion piece that critics suggested put blame on women who've accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and sexual harassment. Bialik, 41, wrote in a piece published last week that she makes choices to be "self-protecting and wise," like dressing modestly and not acting flirtatiously. She later added that nothing "excuses men for assaulting or abusing women" and women should be able to wear whatever they want and act however they want. On Monday, Bialik addressed the backlash in a Facebook Live interview with the Times, saying she regrets it "became what it became." And on Wednesday, she said in a Twitter post that "what you wear and how you behave does not provide any protection from assault."

Actor Shia LaBeouf was sentenced to probation Thursday after the Transformers star pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction stemming from his attempt to elude police after a vulgar public outburst in Georgia. LaBeouf, 31, received a year on probation from a Recorder's Court judge in Savannah, where he was arrested July 8 while in coastal Georgia to film the movie The Peanut Butter Falcon. He also was ordered to pay $2,680 in fines and fees, perform 100 hours of community service, enroll in anger management counseling and complete a drug and alcohol evaluation. LaBeouf was spending a late night out in a Savannah nightlife district last summer when he became aggressive and began shouting vulgarities after a bystander refused to give him a cigarette, according to a police report. Booking video from the Chatham County jail showed LaBeouf accusing police of being racist and telling a black officer he was going to hell. He later released a statement apologizing for "my outright disrespect for authority," blaming struggles with addiction for pushing his behavior to "a new low."

Chelsea Handler is ending her weekly Netflix talk show after two seasons in order to focus on political activism. Handler rolled Chelsea out on Netflix last year after a seven-year run on E! hosting the nightly Chelsea Lately, which ended in 2014. Handler, 42, said in a statement that she plans to devote as much time as she can to become "a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen" and take on projects that have personal significance. The comedian adds that her goal is to be better informed and "participate in a more meaningful way." Handler said a Netflix documentary is in the works where she will engage with "people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies."

