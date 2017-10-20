Owner of illegal Little Rock game room pleads guilty, will pay government more than $1 million

A Little Rock game room owner pleaded guilty Friday afternoon to operating an illegal gambling business and evading taxes, authorities said.

Allan Siebert, 75, operated the Chicot Game Room at 14124 Chicot Road in Mabelvale for ten years, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas. The business used various gaming devices that are illegal in Arkansas, the release said.

Siebert will pay $331,821 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service and forfeit two pieces of property as well as more than $1 million representing the Chicot Game Room's proceeds, the release said.

The federal government filed to seize Siebert's business and homes in May, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

"Mr. Siebert not only defrauded the United States, he exploited the hundreds of people he took money from over the years with his illegal gaming machines," U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland said.

The IRS criminal investigation unit collaborated with the Little Rock Police Department to investigate the case.