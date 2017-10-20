Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:01 a.m.
WASILLA, Alaska — It was an odd day for one Alaska animal control officer who took a call about an alligator outgrowing its bathtub.
KTUU-TV reports that a Wasilla resident called 911 this week after realizing that the more than 4-foot-long alligator named Allie couldn't live in a tub anymore.
Rescue group Valley Aquatics took Allie in. Valley Aquatics owner Sheridan Perkins says Allie is a 3-year-old American alligator.
Perkins says she has thought about re-homing Allie in Florida.
The alligator is Wasilla's second run in this year with a large reptile. In May, a 17-foot python named Sam went missing for several days before reappearing in his home's living room. He returned through the door his owner left open for him.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.