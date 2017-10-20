Home / Latest News /
Police: 20-year-old reports friend's ex-boyfriend attacked her on Little Rock college campus
By Kally Patz
Police say a man is accused of beating a friend of his ex-girlfriend on a Little Rock college campus early Friday.
According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the 20-year-old victim said she and her friend were on the Arkansas Baptist College campus when her friend's ex-boyfriend approached them around 2:20 a.m.
Police said the 22-year-old man chased his ex-girlfriend away and punched the victim in the face repeatedly.
He also took her phone and threw stones at a nearby vehicle, causing $2,000 in damage, according to the report.
The victim received treatment for minor injuries at the scene.
As of Friday afternoon, police had been unable to locate the alleged attacker. Little Rock Police Department officer Steve Moore said the agency will pursue an arrest so long as the victim cooperates with police.
rubythecat96gmailcom says... October 20, 2017 at 2:19 p.m.
Wonder how the attacker knew where the victim would be at two o'clock in the morning ?
