Subscribe Register Login
Friday, October 20, 2017, 12:42 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: Man jailed after pumpkin stolen from downtown Little Rock restaurant, smashed

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 9:32 a.m.

joseph-david-wilson

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Joseph David Wilson

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Police arrested a 30-year-old man after he stole a pumpkin from a downtown Little Rock restaurant early Friday morning and then destroyed it, authorities said.

According to a police report, Joseph David Wilson took the pumpkin from Cache Restaurant, located on President Clinton Avenue in the River Market District, and smashed it on the street.

Police noted that officers watched as the pumpkin was smashed, adding that Wilson then refused to clean up the mess.

He was arrested around 12:30 a.m. and taken to Pulaski County jail, where bail was set at $1,000.

Wilson, who was listed in the report as being homeless, faces charges of criminal mischief and obstruction of government operations.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police: Man jailed after pumpkin stolen from downtown Little Rock restaurant, smashed

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

TravisBickle says... October 20, 2017 at 12:40 p.m.

He's a member of Smashing Pumpkins.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online