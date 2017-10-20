Police: Man jailed after pumpkin stolen from downtown Little Rock restaurant, smashed

Police arrested a 30-year-old man after he stole a pumpkin from a downtown Little Rock restaurant early Friday morning and then destroyed it, authorities said.

According to a police report, Joseph David Wilson took the pumpkin from Cache Restaurant, located on President Clinton Avenue in the River Market District, and smashed it on the street.

Police noted that officers watched as the pumpkin was smashed, adding that Wilson then refused to clean up the mess.

He was arrested around 12:30 a.m. and taken to Pulaski County jail, where bail was set at $1,000.

Wilson, who was listed in the report as being homeless, faces charges of criminal mischief and obstruction of government operations.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30.