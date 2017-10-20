Principal at Arkansas school on leave for probe tied to student safety

HOT SPRINGS -- The Cutter Morning Star Elementary School principal has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation related to student safety, according to the school district.

Superintendent Nancy Anderson confirmed that Principal Jann Gibson has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

"Our primary concern is the safety of our students," Anderson said in a statement released to The Sentinel-Record on Wednesday evening.

The newspaper has submitted requests under Arkansas' Freedom of Information Act for communication with employees regarding the situation.

District employees were reportedly informed Oct. 12 and retired administrator Terry Lawler was hired as a short-term replacement for Gibson. Lawler retired in January 2016 as principal of Langston Aerospace and Environmental Studies Magnet School in the Hot Springs School District.

Gibson joined Cutter Morning Star three years ago from Yellville.

