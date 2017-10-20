Subscribe Register Login
Friday, October 20, 2017, 12:44 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Thursday: Curl's father a proud papa

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 11:03 a.m.

arkansas-cornerback-kamren-curl-reacts-during-a-game-saturday-sept-23-2017-during-the-southwest-classic-at-att-stadium-in-arlington-texas

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas cornerback Kamren Curl reacts during a game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, during the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas cornerback Kamren Curl is having an outstanding freshman season and his father Greg talked about his son's play and recruitment on Recruiting Thursday.

Curl, 6-2, 180, of Muskogee, Okla., chose the Hogs over more than 20 other scholarship offers from schools including Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Ole Miss and Nebraska. ESPN rated him a 3-star prospect and the No. 53 athlete in the nation.

Greg Curl said once his son decided to be a Razorback during the recruiting process, there was no way of changing his mind. He said one Big 12 coach told Kamren he had a jet ready to fly him to Muskogee, but was told to stay put.

Coach Bret Bielema and defensive coordinator Paul Rhodes were major factors in Curl's decision to be a Hog.

College football film room reports Curl has been targeted 23 times and has only given up 5 completions while defending passes of 10 yards or more.

