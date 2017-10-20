Home /
Recruiting Thursday: Curl's father a proud papa
This article was published today at 11:03 a.m.
PHOTO BY BEN GOFF
Arkansas cornerback Kamren Curl is having an outstanding freshman season and his father Greg talked about his son's play and recruitment on Recruiting Thursday.
Curl, 6-2, 180, of Muskogee, Okla., chose the Hogs over more than 20 other scholarship offers from schools including Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Ole Miss and Nebraska. ESPN rated him a 3-star prospect and the No. 53 athlete in the nation.
Greg Curl said once his son decided to be a Razorback during the recruiting process, there was no way of changing his mind. He said one Big 12 coach told Kamren he had a jet ready to fly him to Muskogee, but was told to stay put.
Coach Bret Bielema and defensive coordinator Paul Rhodes were major factors in Curl's decision to be a Hog.
College football film room reports Curl has been targeted 23 times and has only given up 5 completions while defending passes of 10 yards or more.
