Storms forecast during weekend in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Heavy thunderstorms with strong winds, large hail and possibly tornadoes are forecast during the weekend in much of Oklahoma and Arkansas and parts of Texas.

The National Weather Service says a cold front moving into the region will bring storms starting primarily Saturday afternoon in the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma, then spread into northern Texas and eastern Oklahoma and move eastward across Arkansas.

Wind gusts of 80 miles per hour are possible in western Oklahoma and four to five inches of rain could fall in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Winds of 60-70 miles per hour are possible in Texas.

Golf-ball to tennis-ball sized hail is also a threat throughout the three states.

The system is expected to move out of the region late Saturday and early Sunday.