Style: Prepare now for a Spring fling

Although we have finally gotten a break in the weather and fall seems to have arrived, many gardeners struggled through September and early October and are ready to throw in the trowel.

If your gardening season is coming to an end, take time to winterize that trowel before you stash it, writes Janet B. Carson in Style.

Carson advises that a little extra time spent prepping your garden tools for storage now will reward you in the spring when you are eager to start gardening and your tools are in great working order. See Saturday Style for Carson’s simple tips to take now so you’ll love yourself next spring.