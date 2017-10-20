Police: Shoplifter punches 65-year-old Little Rock Wal-Mart worker

Little Rock police say a 65-year-old Wal-Mart employee was punched by a shoplifter who attempted to steal merchandise from the store shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the employee saw the thief leaving the store, located at 8801 Baseline Road, with a shopping basket full of merchandise and items stuffed in his clothing.

Police say the worker told the thief he couldn't leave with the items, to which the thief reportedly replied, "Watch me."

The two began to wrestle, the report said, and the employee threw the thief to the ground. The fight ended when the thief punched the 65-year-old in the chest, according to the report.

The employee said he then escaped in a white Chevy Malibu that was waiting outside with two others inside. No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

In the report, police described the shoplifter as a black male of medium build who stood 5 feet 10 inches tall.

It was unclear whether he got away with any items from the store.