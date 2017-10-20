Subscribe Register Login
Friday, October 20, 2017, 5:02 a.m.

Week 8 high school football schedule

This article was published today at 2:15 a.m.

Week 8 schedule

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West

Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville

Bentonville at Rogers

Van Buren at Springdale

7A-CENTRAL

Bryant at Cabot

LR Central at Conway

LR Catholic at Fort Smith Southside

Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Greenwood at Benton

Siloam Springs at El Dorado

Lake Hamilton at Sheridan

Russellville at Texarkana

6A-EAST

Mountain Home at LR Hall

Pine Bluff at Marion

Jonesboro at Searcy

Jacksonville at West Memphis

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Sylvan Hills at LR Fair

LR Christian at LR McClellan (at Quigley-Cox Stadium, Little Rock)

Pulaski Academy at LR Parkview (at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock)

Beebe at Mills

5A-EAST

Batesville at Blytheville

Nettleton at Forrest City

Valley View at Greene County Tech

Paragould at Wynne

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs Lakeside at De Queen

Camden Fairview at Hope

White Hall at Hot Springs

Magnolia at Watson Chapel

5A-WEST

Maumelle at Farmington

Clarksville at Greenbrier

Alma at Harrison

Morrilton at Vilonia

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Pea Ridge at Berryville

Gravette at Huntsville

Gentry at Prairie Grove

Lincoln at Shiloh Christian

2-4A

Southside Batesville at Heber Springs

Stuttgart at Helena-West Helena

Central Arkansas Christian at Lonoke

Baptist Prep at Riverview

3-4A

Pocahontas at Gosnell

Jonesboro Westside at Harrisburg

Cave City at Highland

Brookland at Trumann

4-4A

Dardanelle at Booneville

Ozark at Pottsville

Waldron at Subiaco Academy

Dover at West Fork

7-4A

Ashdown at Arkadelphia

Malvern at Fountain Lake

Bauxite at Joe T. Robinson

Mena at Nashville

8-4A

Hamburg at Crossett

Dumas at DeWitt

Star City at Pine Bluff Dollarway

Monticello at Warren

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Marshall at Clinton

Green Forest at Greenland

Elkins at Melbourne

Yellville-Summit at Mountain View

2-3A

Episcopal Collegiate at Barton

Bald Knob at Marianna

Cedar Ridge at Mayflower

Harding Academy at Rose Bud

3-3A

Corning at Hoxie

Rivercrest at Newport

Manila at Osceola

Walnut Ridge at Piggott

4-3A

Lamar at Cedarville

Atkins at Charleston

Perryville at Mansfield

Two Rivers at Paris

5-3A

Prescott at Benton Harmony Grove

Gurdon at Bismarck

Centerpoint at Glen Rose

Horatio at Jessieville

6-3A

Drew Central at Fordyce

Fouke at Genoa Central

Smackover at Junction City

Lake Village at McGehee

CLASS 2A

3-2A

Earle at Cross County

East Poinsett County at Rector

Marked Tree at Salem

OPEN Midland

4-2A

Mountainburg at Hackett

Magazine at Johnson County Westside

Decatur at Western Yell County

OPEN Danville

5-2A

Magnet Cove at Bigelow

Cutter Morning Star at Conway Christian

England at Hector

Poyen at Quitman

6-2A

Brinkley at Carlisle

Hazen at Des Arc

Clarendon at Marvell

OPEN McCrory

7-2A

Mount Ida at Dierks

Mineral Springs at Foreman

Mountain Pine at Lafayette County

Murfreesboro at Spring Hill

8-2A

Rison at Camden Harmony Grove

Bearden at Hampton

OPEN Parkers Chapel, Strong

NONCONFERENCE

Palestine-Wheatley at Lavaca

Sports on 10/20/2017

Print Headline: WEEK 8 SCHEDULE

Arkansas Online