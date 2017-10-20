Week 8 high school football schedule

Week 8 schedule
TODAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West
Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville
Bentonville at Rogers
Van Buren at Springdale
7A-CENTRAL
Bryant at Cabot
LR Central at Conway
LR Catholic at Fort Smith Southside
Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Greenwood at Benton
Siloam Springs at El Dorado
Lake Hamilton at Sheridan
Russellville at Texarkana
6A-EAST
Mountain Home at LR Hall
Pine Bluff at Marion
Jonesboro at Searcy
Jacksonville at West Memphis
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
Sylvan Hills at LR Fair
LR Christian at LR McClellan (at Quigley-Cox Stadium, Little Rock)
Pulaski Academy at LR Parkview (at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock)
Beebe at Mills
5A-EAST
Batesville at Blytheville
Nettleton at Forrest City
Valley View at Greene County Tech
Paragould at Wynne
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs Lakeside at De Queen
Camden Fairview at Hope
White Hall at Hot Springs
Magnolia at Watson Chapel
5A-WEST
Maumelle at Farmington
Clarksville at Greenbrier
Alma at Harrison
Morrilton at Vilonia
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Pea Ridge at Berryville
Gravette at Huntsville
Gentry at Prairie Grove
Lincoln at Shiloh Christian
2-4A
Southside Batesville at Heber Springs
Stuttgart at Helena-West Helena
Central Arkansas Christian at Lonoke
Baptist Prep at Riverview
3-4A
Pocahontas at Gosnell
Jonesboro Westside at Harrisburg
Cave City at Highland
Brookland at Trumann
4-4A
Dardanelle at Booneville
Ozark at Pottsville
Waldron at Subiaco Academy
Dover at West Fork
7-4A
Ashdown at Arkadelphia
Malvern at Fountain Lake
Bauxite at Joe T. Robinson
Mena at Nashville
8-4A
Hamburg at Crossett
Dumas at DeWitt
Star City at Pine Bluff Dollarway
Monticello at Warren
CLASS 3A
1-3A
Marshall at Clinton
Green Forest at Greenland
Elkins at Melbourne
Yellville-Summit at Mountain View
2-3A
Episcopal Collegiate at Barton
Bald Knob at Marianna
Cedar Ridge at Mayflower
Harding Academy at Rose Bud
3-3A
Corning at Hoxie
Rivercrest at Newport
Manila at Osceola
Walnut Ridge at Piggott
4-3A
Lamar at Cedarville
Atkins at Charleston
Perryville at Mansfield
Two Rivers at Paris
5-3A
Prescott at Benton Harmony Grove
Gurdon at Bismarck
Centerpoint at Glen Rose
Horatio at Jessieville
6-3A
Drew Central at Fordyce
Fouke at Genoa Central
Smackover at Junction City
Lake Village at McGehee
CLASS 2A
3-2A
Earle at Cross County
East Poinsett County at Rector
Marked Tree at Salem
OPEN Midland
4-2A
Mountainburg at Hackett
Magazine at Johnson County Westside
Decatur at Western Yell County
OPEN Danville
5-2A
Magnet Cove at Bigelow
Cutter Morning Star at Conway Christian
England at Hector
Poyen at Quitman
6-2A
Brinkley at Carlisle
Hazen at Des Arc
Clarendon at Marvell
OPEN McCrory
7-2A
Mount Ida at Dierks
Mineral Springs at Foreman
Mountain Pine at Lafayette County
Murfreesboro at Spring Hill
8-2A
Rison at Camden Harmony Grove
Bearden at Hampton
OPEN Parkers Chapel, Strong
NONCONFERENCE
Palestine-Wheatley at Lavaca
