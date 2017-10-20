Woman tried to stab neighbor at central Arkansas apartment complex, police say

A central Arkansas resident told police that a neighbor tried to stab him with a knife Thursday night at an apartment complex where they both live.

Lori Ann Jones, 48, of Jacksonville was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening in the case, records show.

An officer with the Jacksonville Police Department responded around 8:15 p.m. to Park Place Apartments, 700 Poplar St., according to a report.

Police reported a man there said that he was in the complex’s parking lot helping someone get into his vehicle when Jones walked up and began yelling and cursing at him.

Jones then pulled a black knife out of her purse and attempted to stab the victim, the report said.

The victim’s wife told authorities that she overheard Jones threatening to kill her husband, officers noted.

Records show Jones remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday morning in lieu of $7,000 bond. She has a court appearance set for Nov. 2.