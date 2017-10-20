Subscribe Register Login
Friday, October 20, 2017, 12:44 p.m.

Woman tried to stab neighbor at central Arkansas apartment complex, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 9:40 a.m.

lori-ann-jones-48-of-jacksonville

Lori Ann Jones, 48, of Jacksonville

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A central Arkansas resident told police that a neighbor tried to stab him with a knife Thursday night at an apartment complex where they both live.

Lori Ann Jones, 48, of Jacksonville was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening in the case, records show.

An officer with the Jacksonville Police Department responded around 8:15 p.m. to Park Place Apartments, 700 Poplar St., according to a report.

Police reported a man there said that he was in the complex’s parking lot helping someone get into his vehicle when Jones walked up and began yelling and cursing at him.

Jones then pulled a black knife out of her purse and attempted to stab the victim, the report said.

The victim’s wife told authorities that she overheard Jones threatening to kill her husband, officers noted.

Records show Jones remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday morning in lieu of $7,000 bond. She has a court appearance set for Nov. 2.

Kharma says... October 20, 2017 at 11:10 a.m.

Very thuggish behavior she is accused of ... some people never get the "make good choices have a good life" thingy ... sucks for them, and anyone unfortunate to cross paths with them.

