5A-CENTRAL

BEEBE 41, MILLS 14

Khalil Anthony rushed for two touchdowns and scored another on a 70-yard kickoff return as Beebe (3-5, 1-4 5A-Central) defeated host Mills (2-6, 1-4).

The Badgers piled up 415 yards on the ground, with Anthony gaining 137 yards on 15 carries. Taylor Boyce had 17 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns for the Badgers.

Sports on 10/21/2017