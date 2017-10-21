BENTONVILLE 63, ROGERS 19
By Henry Apple
7A-WEST
ROGERS -- Quarterback Nathan Lyons threw four first-half touchdown passes to help Bentonville secure a first-round bye in the playoffs with a victory over Rogers.
The Tigers (6-2, 5-0 7A-West) roared to a 28-0 lead after just one quarter as they took advantage of a pair of Rogers turnovers. Lyons threw three touchdown passes in the opening quarter.
The Bentonville defense caused Rogers (5-3, 2-3) all sorts of problems, holding the Mounties without a first down until late in the first half. The Mounties managed just three first downs in the first half.
Lyons completed 16 of 19 passes for 219 yards and 4 touchdowns in just one half as Bentonville led 49-7 at halftime. That pushes Lyons' numbers in conference play to 14 touchdowns and no interceptions in five 7A-West games.
