Arkansas man struck, killed on I-49

A Bentonville man died early Friday after a tractor-trailer struck him on an interstate and pushed him into the path of another vehicle, authorities said.

The accident occurred about 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 49 in Rogers in Benton County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Stephen Topping, 39, was standing in the northbound lanes near exit 85 when he was hit by a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer, the report said. The impact pushed Topping into the exit ramp, where a 2017 Honda ran him over, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles were unhurt, according to the report.

FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

The report didn't indicate why Topping was standing on the interstate.

State police also reported that a Danville man died and two other people were injured Thursday in a collision that occurred after one vehicle crossed the centerline.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. on Arkansas 80 west of Danville, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Ryan Garrison, 32, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier east on the highway when the car crossed the centerline in a curve, the report said.

The Cavalier then collided with a westbound 2011 Subaru Outback, state police said.

Garrison suffered fatal injuries. A driver and passenger in the Outback were both listed as being hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of their injuries. At least one of them was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment.

Metro on 10/21/2017