7A-CENTRAL

CONWAY 45, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 3

CONWAY -- Michael George rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third in Conway's (6-2, 4-1 7A-Central) rout of Little Rock Central (2-6, 1-4).

George led the Wampus Cats' rushing game with 154 yards on 22 carries. Brennan Clark added a touchdown and 102 yards rushing on 9 carries.

Cary McClain rushed for another touchdown and Jordan Wicks kicked a field goal for the Wampus Cats.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight’s games]

Sports on 10/21/2017