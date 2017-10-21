7A-CENTRAL
CONWAY 45, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 3
CONWAY -- Michael George rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third in Conway's (6-2, 4-1 7A-Central) rout of Little Rock Central (2-6, 1-4).
George led the Wampus Cats' rushing game with 154 yards on 22 carries. Brennan Clark added a touchdown and 102 yards rushing on 9 carries.
Cary McClain rushed for another touchdown and Jordan Wicks kicked a field goal for the Wampus Cats.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight’s games]
Sports on 10/21/2017
Print Headline: CONWAY 45, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 3
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: CONWAY 45, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 3
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.