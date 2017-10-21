Crossley handles full load at RB for Bears

CONWAY -- Kierre Crossley has picked an opportune time to break out.

The University of Central Arkansas redshirt freshman running back rushed for 164 yards on 22 carries in UCA's 24-20 victory over Stephen F. Austin at Estes Stadium last Saturday. The Bears scored a touchdown with 1:30 remaining to pull out the victory.

Crossley had rushed for 285 yards through the first five games of the season, with a best of 112 yards in UCA's 41-30 victory over Sam Houston State on Sept. 30.

Crossley is now the Southland Conference's third-leading rusher with 449 yards on 79 carries.

"He played really well," UCA Coach Steve Campbell said. "That's why we recruited him."

Crossley had not carried more than 16 times in a game before last Saturday, and he didn't know what to expect during the Stephen F. Austin game.

"I was expecting to get a few carries, but I didn't think it would be that many," Crossley said. "That was definitely a dream come true. I'd been thinking about a game like that since I got here, but I just went in ready to go no matter what was asked of me."

Campbell said he saw similar performances on game film dating back to 2014, Crossley's junior season at Everman High School in Texas.

At 5-8, 170 pounds, Crossley specializes in running around rather than through or over potential tacklers, though Campbell said Crossley has the strength to break tackles when necessary.

"He's got great vision, great balance, so that even sometimes when there's not a whole lot there, he can make something happen," Campbell said. "If you can open up any kind of seam at all, if you can give him a chance to get going, he can make something happen because he has the acceleration to get through a hole."

Campbell said Crossley has a quality that separates him from most running backs.

"Anybody can take the ball and get what's there," Campbell said. "You need guys who can get what's not there. That's what makes a guy a special running back, and Kierre has that."

Crossley and UCA will go for their sixth consecutive victory today at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, La. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

After he watched Northwestern State game film, Crossley said he saw paths for another big night. The Demons have given up 206.0 rushing yards a game.

Crossley's signature run against Stephen F. Austin came early in the second half on third and 13 from the UCA 16. The Bears trailed 17-14, but Crossley's 52-yard run on a draw play set up junior Matt Cummins' game-tying, 27-yard field goal.

Senior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand said he is confident in Crossley's ability.

"He really puts us in some good positions," Hildebrand said. "When he gets the ball, he's just going. You don't always know where he's going, but he's moving."

"I was really anxious for us to call that play," Crossley said. "I knew the middle would be wide open, and Hayden made a great play fake there. It just created a big opportunity for me to run right through the middle and get a big gain."

Campbell said Crossley is what he expected when he began the recruiting process for him three years ago.

"I knew exactly what he was," Campbell said. "We have some big backs, and some good backs, but we knew there was something special in Kierre."

Crossley originally committed to Louisiana-Monroe, but a coaching change there caused him to reconsider UCA.

"Louisiana at Monroe was the only school that I chose over UCA, so when that didn't work out, it was just perfect that the offer was still on the table," Crossley said. "When I was being recruited, a lot of colleges questioned my size, but for Coach Campbell to just believe in me, that's what really impressed me. I believe I really have a great opportunity here."

Sports on 10/21/2017