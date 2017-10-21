Football: El Dorado rolls past Panthers

EL DORADO -- El Dorado had too many weapons offensively for Siloam Springs to handle on Friday night.

The No. 2 Wildcats got behind the Panthers' defense for several big plays in the first half and rolled to a 37-7 mercy rule 6A-West Conference victory at Memorial Stadium.

El Dorado senior quarterback Darius Holly proved to be a problem with both his legs and his arm, and he did most of it in the first half.

Holly rushed for 63 yards on four carries on the Wildcats' opening drive -- his only rushing totals on the night -- and completed all seven of his passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

On the opening drive, Holly scrambled for 17 yards into Siloam Springs territory and then rushing for 32 yards to move the ball into the redzone. His 10-yard run later in the drive set up a one-yard touchdown run from Jarius Curry to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

Holly hit Shun Levingston for a 75-yard touchdown on El Dorado's next possession for a 13-0 lead, and then he hit Taliq Ellis for a 64-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.

El Dorado (7-1, 4-1) cashed in for two more touchdowns in the second quarter to go up 34-0 at halftime.

Holly hit Keshun Greene for 31 yards on the Wildcats' fourth scoring drive and sophomore Alex Hicks carried five times for 51 yards, including a two-yard touchdown to make it 27-0.

Holly threw another touchdown pass to Levingston for 28 yards to put the Wildcats ahead 34-0 at half. Levingston finished with three catches for 128 yards.

"Shun, Taliq, Keshun, when they get in space, they're dangerous and they made plays even when weren't real good in the run game," said El Dorado coach Scott Reed. "In the second quarter I thought everything was a lot better. we settled down and started handling their movement better."

The Wildcats added a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter by Greysen Hubbard to go up 37-0 and play the rest of the way with a running clock via the sportsmanship rule.

Siloam Springs (2-6, 1-4) punched in a touchdown in the fourth quarter when sophomore quarterback Taylor Pool hit Kaiden Thrailkill for an eight-yard pass to set the final score. Pool came into the game in the second quarter when starter Landon Ellis went down with an apparent knee injury, but coach Bryan Ross thinks he should be OK to play in Siloam Springs' final home game next week against Texarkana.

"I don't know what the medical diagnosis is," Ross said. "(Trainer) Brian (Nitz) thinks that he'll be ready to go next week. If I was betting, I'd say he tweaked it. That's his surgically repaired (left) knee, and we just didn't want to take a chance on it. left knee. Brian thought it would be better if we just put him on ice tonight and try to have him ready for next week."

Sports on 10/21/2017