Football: Bentonville rolls over Rogers High

ROGERS -- Bentonville High has been rolling through 7A-West Conference play and that momentum didn't slow at all Friday night at Whitey Smith Stadium.

Quarterback Nathan Lyons threw four first-half touchdown passes to help the Tigers secure a first-round bye in the playoffs with an easy 63-19 win over Rogers High.

The Tigers (6-2, 5-0 7A-West) roared to a 28-0 lead after just one quarter as they took advantage of a pair of Rogers turnovers. But the Mounties defense had no answer for Lyons as he threw three touchdown passes in that opening quarter.

Bentonville coach Jody Grant couldn't have been happier with his team's effort all night, but especially the start.

"Very pleased with the way we came out and operated," Grant said. "Real clean offensively and defensively in the first quarter. We scored a lot of points, a lot of three-and-outs on defense. We tried to take advantage of having the wind with us in the first quarter and do some things."

The Bentonville defense also caused Rogers (5-3, 2-3) all sorts of problems, holding without a first down until late in the first half. The Mounties managed just three first downs in the first half -- all coming on their lone scoring drive of the half.

The Tigers senior quarterback completed 16 of 19 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns in just one half of action as Bentonville led 49-7 at halftime. That pushes Lyons' numbers in conference play to 14 touchdowns and no interceptions in five 7A-West games.

"That young man has embraced his role," Grant said. "He understands what we're asking him to do and he's getting better each week. He's a special young man and I'm glad he's our quarterback."

Bentonville dominated from the beginning, scoring off a seven-play drive with Lyons being the key. He completed four of four for 51 yards on the drive, including a 4-yard scoring strike to Tyler Johnson. Less than a minute later, senior defensive back Dwight Crawford intercepted a Hunter Loyd pass and returned it 27 yards for another touchdown for a 14-0 lead.

Lyons hooked up with Kam'ron Mays-Hunt for touchdown passes of 5 and 58 yards for a 28-0 Tigers lead with less than a minute left in the first quarter. Junior Harrison Campbell also contributed a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Loyd accounted for all three Rogers touchdowns. The sophomore quarterback threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Dake, then found Colin McWhorter for a 68-yard pass and run for a touchdown. He ran 9 yards for the last score.

