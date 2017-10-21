Football: Prairie Grove frustrates Gentry in 32-7 win

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove didn't stay down long following its first loss of the season.

Anthony Johnson ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns and Colin Bryant caught two touchdown passes to lead the Tigers to a 32-7 victory over Gentry on Friday at Tiger Stadium. Prairie Grove led 19-0 at halftime on touchdown runs of 35 and 10 yards by Johnson and a 46-yard pass play from John David Elder to Colin Bryant.

Colin Bryant added a 64-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter when Prairie Grove increased its lead to 32-0. Aaron Preston contributed an 11-yard touchdown run for the Tigers (7-1, 4-1), who fell 26-21 at Pea Ridge last week to end a 25-game winning streak in regular season play.

Gentry (4-4, 2-3) avoided the shutout when quarterback Jon Faulkenberry scored on a 2-yard run with 9 minutes, 12 seconds left in the game. Faulkenberry completed 22 of 28 passes for 113 yards but the Prairie Grove defense did not allow any big plays.

"That Faulkenberry, he can really go," Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier said. "You've got a problem whenever you're defensing Gentry because do you want to flush him and let him run, or do you want to let him throw?"

Gentry's failure to finish off drives was a huge factor in its loss on Friday. The Pioneers controlled the ball in the first half but did not score against a hard-hitting defense for Prairie Grove.

Gentry drove from its own 15 into Prairie Grove territory before Faulkenberry was sacked for a huge loss on fourth down. Johnson then scored on a 35-yard run after he stiff-armed a Gentry defender and cut inside to avoid another tackler to give the Tigers a 7-0 after the extra point.

Gentry drove to the Prairie Grove 35 on its next possession but the Pioneers fumbled and Demarkus Cooper picked up the loose ball to end the treat. The Pioneers' frustration continued in the second half after a failed on-side kick by Prairie Grove.

Gentry picked up three first downs and reached the Prairie Grove 16 before again turning the ball over on downs.

"They made big plays on the big downs and we didn't," Gentry coach Paul Ernest said. "We also had some mistakes you just can't make against quality football teams."

The Tigers have Berryville and Lincoln left before attempting another playoff run after reaching the semifinals in Class 4A last season.

Gentry, which began the night tied with Gravette and Lincoln in conference play, will play next week at Lincoln and at home against Gravette on Nov. 3.

