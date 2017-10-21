Football: Williams leads Farmington to come-from-behind win

FARMINGTON -- Senior Caleb Williams fought back tears as he spoke after Farmington's incredible come-from-behind overtime victory over Maumelle Friday night in a 5A West clash at Allen Holland Field.

Not only was it an emotional Senior Night for the Cardinals, but they had to dig out of a 20-0 second-quarter deficit. Senior quarterback Trey Waggle hit fellow senior Jared Oskey for the 2-point conversion on the game's final play to give Farmington the 31-30 victory.

"I think tonight was just all about the seniors coming together as a whole team," Williams said, "We were really wanting that win."

Williams carried the ball on 36 of Farmington's 42 rushing attempts in the game for 177 yards. He also led the team in receiving with four catches for 98 yards.

"I think that just shows the trust that the coaches have in me, and I would like to think that I have built that up over the years I have been here," Williams said. "But you can't run without a line, and our line allowed us to keep running it all night, and (Maumelle) couldn't stop it.

"That's just a huge testament to our offensive line."

Farmington (4-4, 3-2 5A-West) kept knocking on the door early, but were denied deep in Maumelle territory on its first three possessions. The Cardinals turned the ball over on downs at the Hornets' 27 after the games' opening kick. The at the Maumelle 14 and 32 on the following drives.

Maumelle (4-4, 3-2) scored on its first possession, completing the drive on Antavius Henderson's 19-yard jaunt less than six minutes into the game.

After Darius Thompson added a 6-yard touchdown run early in the second period, Henderson busted loose for a 36-yard scamper to put the Hornets on top 20-0 with 3 minutes, 15 seconds to play in the first half.

"I was just ready to do whatever it took, offensive or defensively to help us come back," Williams said. "I never thought for a second that we would not pull that one out."

Farmingtom then put 14 points on the scoreboard in a span of 43 seconds.

A 39-yard reception from Waggle to Williams set up a 1-yard scoring run by Williams two plays later, to get the Cardinals on the board.

On the second play Maumelle's ensuing drive, Farmington senior Jayden Goff plucked a tipped pass out of the air, setting the Cardinals up again at the Hornets' 27.

Farmington went to its bag of tricks on the first play of the drive. Waggle handed the ball to Eric Hill, who sprinted out and chucked the ball to Drew Sturgeon. Sturgeon's diving catch in the end zone quickly cut the lead to 20-14 with less than a minute to play in the half.

After Maumelle's Daniel Wheeler missed a 32- field goal attempt on the opening drive of the second half, the teams traded punts. Farmington then benefited from a muffed Hornets snap in the end zone to score a safety and cut the deficit to 20-16.

Williams scored on another 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter to put Farmington ahead 23-20. The teams traded punts again, until Wheeler redeemed himself by booting a 37-yard field goal to ti the score at 23-23 with 4:09 left in regulation.

Maumelle opened the overtime period with a three-play drive that ended with Thompson's 5-yard run, and an extra point kick from Wheeler to put the Hornets up 30-23.

Farmington handed the ball to Williams on the firth two plays of overtime, before Waggle hit senior Jacob Gray from 5-yards out for the score. The Cardinals decided to go for the win, and Waggled delivered on final time.

"And it's Senior Night, you can't ask for much more than that," Williams said with a smile.

