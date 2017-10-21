Gatewood's 558 passing opens path for Southside

FORT SMITH -- With two weeks left in the regular season, Fort Smith Southside controls its playoff fate.

Taye Gatewood's first-half performance lifted the Mavericks to a 53-29 victory over Little Rock Catholic in a 7A-Central game Friday at Rowland Stadium.

Gatewood threw for 435 of his 558 passing yards and 5 of his 6 touchdowns passes in the first half. The junior quarterback also ran for a score in the first quarter. Southside finished the game with 651 total yards.

Jordyn Jackson led the Mavericks receivers with 6 catches for 193 yards and 3 scores, while Tyrese Solomon added 5 catches for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight’s games]

The Mavericks (2-6, 1-4) go to Little Rock Central next week and host city rival Fort Smith Northside on Nov. 3. If Southside wins out, it makes the playoffs.

Southside built a 39-26 halftime lead thanks to the offense, but the defense put the game away in the second half. The Rockets (3-5, 1-4) were limited to only a field goal in the final two quarters as the Mavericks forced four turnovers in the game, three in the second half.

Catholic, which hosts Conway next week, took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched to the Southside 6. But a penalty and incomplete pass left the ball at the 11, forcing the Rockets to settle for a Chris Elser 28-yard field goal to get within 39-29 with 5:38 left in the third quarter.

The Catholic defense stuffed Southside on fourth down at the Rockets 25, but the Rockets could do nothing on its possession and punted. On the last play of the third quarter, Gatewood hit a wide-open Jackson for a 58-yard touchdown pass and a 46-29 lead.

Rockets quarterback Jake James was picked off by Heabren Ulrich, who returned it to the Catholic 20. A penalty moved the ball to the 10 and Brenden Ulrich, Heabren's twin brother, scored on the next play to put the game away at 53-29 with 11:07 left.

The Mavericks scored on four possessions in the first quarter to seize a 27-13 lead.

Southside scored on the game's opening possession as Gatewood converted a fourth and 13 when he hit Solomon for a 26-yard touchdown pass two minutes into the game.

The Mavericks recovered a muffed pooch kickoff and Gatewood hit Jackson for a 30-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with 8:45 left in the first quarter.

Touchdown runs by Samy Johnson (106 yards rushing) and Luke Schildknecht (122 yards rushing) got the Rockets back to within 14-13. Gatewood then ran for a 4-yard score, then hit Solomon for a 93-yard pass to get the lead back to two touchdowns.

Sports on 10/21/2017